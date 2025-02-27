Bhawanipatna: Studies at Maa Manikeswari University here has taken a beating as 91 out of the 112 sanctioned teaching posts are lying vacant, according to reports. The Kalahandi University was officially renamed as Maa Manikeswari University in 2023.

However, the educational institution continues to face a severe staff shortage, evoking sharp reactions from students, academicians and intellectuals of the district. According to data tabled in the Assembly, the university has a total of 112 sanctioned posts for professors, assistant professors and associate professors.

However, only 21 of these positions are currently occupied, leaving 91 of them vacant. Shortage of faculty has crippled various departments, if a department-wise break-up of vacant posts are any indication. There are seven vacancies in Botany, one in Anthropology, seven in Commerce, six in Economics, seven in Education, four in English, seven in Chemistry, four in Geography, seven in History, seven in Odia, five in Physics, seven in Mathematics, four in Political Science, seven in Sanskrit, four in Sociology, and seven in Zoology, the data revealed. Currently, the university has 27 regular faculty members, supplemented by 48 guest lecturers.

Additionally, all 90 non-teaching (sanctioned) positions in various categories remain vacant. Only eight regular staff members are in place. The state government had sanctioned Rs 47.32 crore for infrastructure development of the university during 2020–25 of which Rs 36.66 crore has already been disbursed. The university has jurisdiction over Kalahandi and Nuapada districts.

Also Read: Koel Nagar park work marred by fund crunch

Recently, Dharamgarh MLA Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi raised questions in the Assembly regarding the amount spent on the infrastructure development of the university and the number of vacant faculty and staff positions February 21, 2025. He also sought to know whether the state government has taken steps to provide independent grants for the institution.

In response, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj provided information about the vacant positions and the grants allocated for the university’s development. He acknowledged that shortage of staff has affected operations and stated that the state government takes necessary steps each year to fill vacant positions. Additionally, funds are allocated as required for the university’s infrastructure, and legal issues are being addressed through appropriate government measures, he added.