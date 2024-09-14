Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will remain present at Rourkela and Brahmapur railway stations in Berhampur town, respectively, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six Vande Bharat Express trains, of which two will run through Odisha, Sunday.

While the governor will be present at Rourkela Railway Station, CM Majhi will be at Brahmapur Railway Station, and will also board Vande Bharat Express from there and travel to Bhubaneswar.

During his one-day visit to Odisha September 17, the PM will launch the state government’s ‘Subhadra’ yojana, officials said.

After reaching the Odisha capital Tuesday, Modi will go to Janata Maidan where he will launch, the ‘Subhadra’ yojana, a financial assistance scheme which is expected to cover more than one crore women.

The prime minister would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women September 17.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Saturday said that women, who have applied for the ‘Subhadra’ yojana or before September 15 will get their first instalment during the launch of the ambitious scheme by the PM.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore, officials said. These projects will enhance railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and launch projects worth more than Rs 12,460 crore during his three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha from September 15 to 17.

