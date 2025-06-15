Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, in a powerful reaffirmation of its commitment to environmental sustainability, launched a mega plantation drive titled ‘Mo Gachha Mo Parivar’ in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025.

The campaign targets the plantation of over 1 lakh fruit-bearing saplings in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, aiming to positively impact more than 30,000 rural families, with popular species like mango, guava, jackfruit, and moringa selected for their ecological, nutritional, and economic value.

The initiative was kicked off through a community-led plantation drive at Balabhadrapur village and Vedanta’s plant premises, with participation from more than 600 people, including employees, senior leadership, school children, government officials, and members of the local community.

The plantation was symbolically tied to the theme of ‘Mo Gachha, Mo Parivar’. It is a heartfelt pledge to nurture each tree as a member of the family. Beyond beautifying the landscape, the plantation drive is expected to offset approximately 1.5 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions over the lifetime of the trees.

It will contribute to enhanced biodiversity and support the regeneration of natural forests. The initiative also plays a crucial role in improving soil retention and preventing erosion.

By introducing fruit-bearing trees, it is set to strengthen rural livelihoods through harvesting and allied income-generating activities.

Additionally, it will help build climate resilience in ecologically sensitive regions. Speaking on the initiative, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “At Vedanta Lanjigarh, sustainability is not just a responsibility ,it’s a way of life.

Through ‘Mo Gachha Mo Parivar’, we are sowing seeds of hope, unity, and prosperity. We are proud to walk hand-in-hand with the community toward a greener and more resilient tomorrow.”

PNN