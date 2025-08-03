Kalahandi: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, through its flagship skills training initiative in Lanjigarh, has successfully completed its first batch of food and beverage (F&B) training, achieving an impressive 92 per cent placement rate.

Beyond job placements, the programme made remarkable strides in digital education. All participating trainees completed 40 hours of IT literacy training, marking a pivotal step in digital empowerment.

Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya said, “At Vedanta, we view community development as a strategic imperative for sustainable growth. When youth are equipped with the right skills and exposure, it sparks a chain reaction of progress – for families, communities, and the local economy.

This outstanding placement milestone reflects what’s possible when industry and community participation come together.”

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) district development manager Maheshwar Das said, “Initiatives like these are powerful enablers of transformation.

They bridge the gap between rural potential and mainstream opportunities. We look forward to deepening this partnership to drive holistic, grassroots-led development across the region.”

Following a comprehensive skilling framework, Vedanta Lanjigarh Skill Training initiative in collaboration with Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and NABARD aims to train more than 1200 rural youth over the course of three years, using a two-pronged approach, offering training as well as entrepreneurial and employment avenues.

So far, 701 youth have already been trained under this initiative, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

By helping them secure stable livelihoods, these placements have significantly augmented the family incomes, integrating the youth into the socio-economic mainstream.

PNN