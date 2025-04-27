Bhawanipatna: In an effort to raise awareness of malaria prevention among vulnerable communities, Vedanta Aluminium conducted a large-scale campaign in tribal-dominated Kalahandi district to mark World Malaria Day.

The anti-malaria awareness drive focused on the villages of Nakrundi and Gunpur, along with other remote areas.

The campaign featured street plays by seasoned performers, attracting more than 380 rural residents.

The performances highlighted key malaria prevention strategies, with an emphasis on using medicated mosquito nets previously distributed by Vedanta’s Sijimali Bauxite team. Following the performances, villagers participated in interactive discussions, allowing them to ask questions and share personal insights to further strengthen community understanding of malaria control.

“We recognise that good health is the foundation of thriving communities and sustainable development,” said Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vedanta Aluminium.

“Our commitment goes beyond providing healthcare services. We strive to foster a culture of wellness through comprehensive outreach programmes that educate and empower individuals at the grassroots level.”

