Berhampur: A vegetable seller was arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly possessing brown sugar, opium and cannabis worth over Rs 13 lakh, an official said.

Acting on a tip off, Excise personnel raided the vegetable shop of Bhaskar Dora at Bhaliagada under Golanthara police station area.

During a search at the outlet, they seized around 101 gm of brown sugar, 100 gm of opium and a huge amount of cannabis, deputy excise commissioner A K Satapathy said.

The 40-year-old suspect may have procured the narcotic substances from the drug peddlers and sold them in the retail market in the guise of vegetable selling, Satapathy said.

“We are investigating his source of procurement and his buyers,” the official said.

