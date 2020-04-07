Ganjam: The Ganjam Notified Area Council (NAC) has asked Tuesday all greengrocers to sell vegetables in their respective areas and not visit markets.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Odisha is increasing, the state government in association with the district administration is trying to stop the spike. To make matters worse for the district administration the lockdown guidelines are being violated continuously in many places.

As per orders of the district administration here, a partial shutdown is being enforced in Ganjam town when all shops except those catering to emergency services are shut at 12 noon. Yet whenever there is an opportunity, people are coming out in large numbers and visiting markets violating social distancing norms.

To prevent a recurrence of such incidents, the NAC closed Tuesday all vegetable markets in the town. NAC, executive officer, Prabhu Kalyan Das urged the vegetable vendors to open kiosks in their respective wards and villages. However, he had no answer to offer when asked what happens if a particular ward or locality doesn’t have a vegetable vendor residing.

“If vegetable kiosks open locally, there will hardly be any crowds at the kiosks. So social distancing will be maintained and people will stop going out to buy vegetables in markets,” observed a resident of Ganjam town.

PNN