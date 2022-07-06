Nuapada: The driver of a vehicle carrying cash has disappeared with Rs 57 lakh in this town Wednesday after hijacking the van. The money had been loaded onto the van for disbursements.

Sources said that money was loaded into the van at the State Bank of India (SBI) main branch at Khariar. The van was supposed to visit several SBI items and refill those.

However, soon after the money was kept in the van, the driver fled with the vehicle without taking the security guard and the two bank employees who were supposed to accompany him.

Bank officials immediately informed the police and a search for the missing vehicle was launched. Police found the van about 30 minutes later in Bharuakani forest sans the driver and money.

Police have now launched a manhunt for the driver of the vehicle. It is being suspected that the driver may have accomplices as it would be difficult for him alone to decamp with the money. Police are also trying to track the mobile of the driver, the number of which has been provided by the bank staff.