Dubai: Seven Australian cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from October 16 to November 13 next year. The other two cities which will in all likelihood host the Round 1 matches include Geelong and Hobart with the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosting the final.

“The event will see a total of 45 matches hosted across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney,” and ICC press release stated. The semifinals will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval, November 9 and 10, respectively.

Among the countries that have directly qualified for the Super 12 are defending champions Australia and runner-up New Zealand. Along with the finalists, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa, who are the next highest ranked teams, will gain direct entry into the Super 12 stage.

Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the two-time champions West Indies will play in Round 1. The four remaining spots at Australia 2022 will be filled via the ongoing qualification pathway, culminating in two global qualifying tournaments one to take place in Oman in February and the other in Zimbabwe in June/July.

AP