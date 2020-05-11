London: Veteran actress Judi Dench has regretted not doing more sex scenes.

“I have done a few bed scenes. Not many in the theatre. What a disappointment,” said the 85-year-old, reports mirror.co.uk.

Dench, popular for starring in the James Bond franchise, is an Oscar-winning actress.

Despite all her success she is still modest.

“It’s really called luck. The whole business of theatre is suddenly being in the right place at the right time and by chance somebody will say, ‘That person might do.’

“It is not really to do with talent I don’t think. It just happens that you fall into the slot at that time,” she said.

She is currently self-isolating at home in Surrey during the Covid-19 crisis.

She said: “I’m sure I feel like everyone else. Such unprecedented times are hard to comprehend.

“What is a good thing is that it has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone. If a great deal of kindness comes out of this, then that will be a plus.”

IANS