Bhubaneswar: Veteran Congress leader Narasingha Mishra was hospitalised Monday morning after he fell unconscious during a protest.

He has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Mishra complained of chest pain soon after delivering a speech in front of the local CBI office, the hospital sources informed.

“Narasingha Mishra had travelled all the way from Bolangir to attend the meeting. He is diabetic. As per the doctors, his condition is now stable,” Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Niranjan Patnaik expressed.

Notably, the party is observing its 136th Foundation Day today. On this occasion, the state unit organised a public meeting against anti-people policies of the ruling BJD and BJP government at Centre.

More details on the story are awaited.

PNN