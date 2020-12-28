Rayagada: Rajya Sabha member N Bhaskar Rao who hails from Rayagada was fined with Rs 500 Sunday afternoon by the local police for not wearing helmet during a motorcycle rally that was taken out on the Foundation Day of his party – Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The 24th Foundation Day of BJD was observed here Saturday.

Rao along with hundreds of his party followers joined the motorcycle rally after paying floral tributes to the legendary leader late Biju Patnaik. The party’s programme was organised at the new bus stand in Rayagada town in this district, police sources expressed.

Rao rode a scooter wrapped in the party’s flag and was found driving the two-wheeler without a helmet. Taking the matter seriously, Rayagada town police reached him and collected a fine of Rs 500.

On being contacted, Rao said, “I respect the law of my country; hence, I paid the fine”.

PNN