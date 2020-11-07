Bhubaneswar: In a rare feat, a team of veterinary surgeons in Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Bhubaneswar conducted a rare surgery on the eyes of a 8-ft-long python which was rescued Friday, from Banki area in Cuttack district.

Also read: Sexual harassment in Sunabeda: Hundreds of students come out in support of principal

The snake was unable to move freely, owing to the matured scale that had spread over its eyes. A snake charmer had allegedly pasted adhesive tapes on its eyes and caused severe injuries.

The python was rescued by forest officials who had arrested the man on the charge of smuggling the snake.

“We have removed the matured scale from eyes of the python and its skeletal system is now in normal condition. However, the reptile will be under medical observation for the next few days,” a senior veterinary surgeon of the team Indramani Nath informed.

Notably, forest officials had rescued the python from a man who is suspected to be a snake charmer and smuggler as well. Later, the snake was brought to a veterinary clinic here in critical condition.

PNN