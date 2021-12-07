Mumbai: As the suspense surrounding the ‘KatVic’ wedding reaches new heights, the groom’s wedding suit reached Vicky Kaushal’s residence earlier Monday.

The beige and ivory-coloured suit with embossed floral design is in line with the wedding themes of beige, ivory, gold and white, and is making waves on the Internet.

The suit designed by Kunal Rawal came nicely wrapped in a blue cover bearing the owner, Vicky’s name. Vicky and Kunal share a long association. The actor had also walked the ramp for Kunal’s special show at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 at Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea link promenade back in February 2020.

Katrina Kaif’s family has left for the wedding venue.

The wedding celebrations will start with the ‘Sangeet’ ceremony December 7. The ‘Mehendi’ ceremony will be held on December 8 followed by a key wedding event December 9 and a special reception December 10.