Kolkata: Four cops including the officer-in-charge of a police station were injured when they were attacked by villagers angry over not receiving rice and pulses distributed by a Trinamool Congress councilor in Baduria of West Bengal’s 24 Parganas (North) district Wednesday, police said.

The disturbances began on Wednesday morning when the villagers of Taragonia-Daspara began a demonstration and put up road blockades claiming that they did not receive the food grains distributed by the local Trinamool councillor Aritra Ghosh Monday.

#WATCH: Locals clash with Police personnel after they (locals) had blocked the road alleging improper distribution of ration material amid #CoronavirusLockdown in Baduria, North 24 Parganas. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ceuxq6mcEl — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

Throwing social distancing out of the window, a large number of people gathered.

When police came to the spot, they were attacked with sticks, stones and bricks.

The OC was beaten with sticks and bricks, as his helmet came out and he fell on to the ground.

The mob then tried to take him inside the village, but the other police men managed to rescue him.

Three other police personnel also sustained injuries.

Police reinforcements were rushed and then the security forces unleashed a baton charge by entering the village.

Television footage showed even women becoming the victim of the police wrath.

Some people were seen diving into the pond to escape the police rage.

Ghosh claimed he had given relief to 950 families in the area. “We went to all the houses. There was no discrimination.

Superintendent of Basirhat police district K K Barui said there was no irregularity in ration distribution. “The disturbances happened as the villagers attacked the police”. Twenty persons have been arrested.

State food and supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick alleged the mob was led by a local BJP leader and said he has asked the SP to look into the incident with all seriousness.

However, BJP leader Santanu Chakraborty said people were peeved with the state government as they are not getting adequate ration. “It is the failure of the police and administration”.

IANS