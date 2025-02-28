Haryana: Women’s hearts are often said to be sensitive, but a shocking video proves that this is not always the case. In the viral footage, a woman is seen brutally beating her own mother. The video has caused an uproar on social media. However, the exact location and date of the incident remain unknown.

The disturbing clip shows the daughter mercilessly attacking her mother while the elderly woman desperately tries to stop her. The mother is seen pleading for mercy, begging her daughter to let her go, but the assault continues. Shockingly, the daughter is even seen biting her mother’s feet repeatedly as the helpless woman writhes in pain. Instead of stopping, the daughter verbally abuses her mother in Haryanvi, while the entire incident is recorded on a mobile camera. It is unclear who filmed the video.

OrissaPOST has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage. However, it appears that no one intervened to help the victim. As the video went viral, netizens expressed outrage and demanded strict action against the accused.

One user commented, “A daughter torturing her mother, this is heartbreaking. I am shocked that it’s not a mother-in-law being mistreated, but her mother.” Another user pointed out the rising number of such cases, saying, “Elderly mothers are being tortured in their own homes. If young women are engaging in such cruelty, who will protect them?”