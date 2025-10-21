A viral video from Gannaur, an industrial town in Haryana’s Sonipat district, has stirred social media debate after showing a group of angry employees throwing away boxes of Soan Papdi gifted by their company for Diwali.

In the clip, several workers are seen throwing the sweet boxes right outside the company gate, visibly frustrated over what they considered an unappreciated gesture. Some employees were also seen urging their colleagues to follow suit, refusing to accept the gift.

The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @WokePandemic, was captioned, “A company gave its employees the famous most hated alleged mithai called Soan Papdi. The employees threw the Soan Papdi boxes at the gate of the company. Soan Papdi deserves this insult 🙂 What is your opinion on alleged mithai called Soan Papdi?”

Diwali Kalesh A company gave its employees the famous most hated alleged Mithai called Soan Papdi The employees threw the Soan Papdi boxes at the gate of the company. Soan Papdi deserves this insult 🙂 What is your opinion on alleged mithai called soan papdi? pic.twitter.com/HSRPDC322r — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) October 21, 2025

The video quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. While many criticised the workers for wasting food, others sympathised with their frustration.

One user wrote, “Anyone who insults food like that during a Hindu festival is not Hindu. Food is Mata Annapurna, we worship her. These people don’t deserve any bonus for Diwali. Any employer is not bound legally to gift you; it’s a goodwill gesture.”

Another commented, “Throwing away food is wrong, but the anger might be justified. Workers often get less pay than desk employees despite doing more physical work. Many people just give such gifts away or discard them at home.”

The incident has reignited the long-running meme trend mocking Soan Papdi, which is often regarded as the most regifted and least desired Diwali sweet by netizens.

PNN