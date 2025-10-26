Jeypore: A Jeypore-based independent treasury clerk was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe to facilitate pension and arrear payments, officials said Saturday.

Harishchandra Mohapatra, a clerk at the Jeypore settlement office, was apprehended by the Koraput district Vigilance team while taking Rs 47,000 from an individual, the Vigilance department said.

According to the report, Bharat Nayak had requested Harishchandra to release arrears and pension payments following the death of Nayak’s father-in-law, Rajendra Khara.

Nayak’s mother-in-law, Premnalini Khara, is currently serving as a pension officer at the Jeypore settlement office.

Harishchandra reportedly demanded half of the arrears and pension funds as a bribe from Bharat. Nayak complied, giving Harishchandra Rs 40,000 over four days before approaching the Jeypore Vigilance office to report the demand.