Bolangir: Separate teams of officials from Bolangir Vigilance division Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at different places of a branch manager in Central Cooperative Bank and a panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Puintala in Bolangir district on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

In the first incident, sleuths of the anti-corruption agency conducted searches at houses and office of branch manager Sagar Rana at the bank’s Lathore branch in Titlagarh, a Vigilance official informed.

The places of raids included Rana’s residence at Boys’ High School Para in Titlagarh town, his in-law’s house at Ghusara village under Saintala police limits and his office.

In the second incident, another team of Bolangir Vigilance raided the house and office of the PEO Biharilal Barik. The places of raids included Barik’s residence at Santipada and office at Puintala.

Valuations of movable and immovable assets of both Rana and Barik have not been ascertained so far as the raids are still underway.

PNN