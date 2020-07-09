Ujjain: Vikas Dubey, who has been on the run since close to a week after the killing of 8 police personnel in Kanpur, has finally been arrested. Early reports that are coming in say Vikas Dubey has been arrested from Ujjain.

In a massive breaking Thursday, 6 days after gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates fired on UP Police killing 8 and injuring 6, the gangster has been nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Sources added that he was spotted at Ujjain’s Mahakal, when the Police recognised and arrested him. However, final confirmation is awaited. He is currently in custody.

An official confirmation of his arrest is still awaited.

What happened in the Kanpur encounter?

police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing more than 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the night of July 2.

However, as it was about to reach Dubey’s hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. An alert was issued in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

