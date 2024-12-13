Mumbai: Actor Vikram, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, has joined forces with filmmaker Madonne Ashwin for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63.

The makers of the film made the announcement on social media about the film Friday through a post featuring an image of the actor, the filmmaker, and the producer.

A part of their official statement read, “It gives us immense joy and pride to announce our Production No.3 with one of the best actors in the country, Chiyaan Vikram sir, whose journey has inspired millions. We are honoured to join hands with an actor who has given us many memorable roles and path-breaking films”.

Thrilled to team up with @iamarunviswa & @madonneashwin .. a combo on fire. Looking forward to an exhilarating collaboration. #Chiyaan63 pic.twitter.com/lVSLVNBxXe — Vikram (@chiyaan) December 13, 2024

It added, “The film will be directed by one of the finest craftsmen, Madonne Ashwin, whose storytelling magic has given us Mandela and Maaveeran. As a production house, we are elated to collaborate with Madonne for the second time. Together, we are committed to delivering a film that will entertain audiences globally”.

The film is being produced by Shanthi Talkies, and marks its production Number 3. As soon as Shanthi Talkies announced this huge collaboration, the netizens were quick to express excitement and anticipation, with a user hailing it as the ‘Best Collaboration’. Madonne Ashwin has directed critically acclaimed films including Mandela and Maaveeran.

However, Chiyaan 63 will mark his first team-up with Vikram. On the other hand, the ace actor is currently filming for director SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran. While further details of Chiyaan 63 are highly awaited, the audiences are in for an absolute treat.

Meanwhile, Vikram was recently seen in Thangalaan along with Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan.

The film was directed by the acclaimed director Pa. Ranjith.