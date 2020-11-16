Sundargarh: Tension prevailed high at Pahadtoli village under Kutra Police Station in Sundargarh district Monday after residents of the village gheraoed the local police station over the mysterious death of a youth.

Upon preliminary investigation, the youth was later identified as Pabin Patil (20) from Maharashtra. Even though police had informed Prabin’s family regarding the death of the youth, nobody from his family came to the police station to claim the body.

Notably, the body of Pabin was found hanging from a tree at Pahadtoli village under Kutra block, November 5. On being informed, the Kutra police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem.

With no witness and family members to claim the body, police cremated it in presence of the magistrate after 72 hours. However, residents of Pahadtoli village, who were acquainted with Pabin, suspected foul play and demanded a fair probe in the matter to understand whether it was a case of murder or suicide.

“If it was a suicide case then police should identify under what circumstances the youth had taken such an extreme step,” a villager demanded.

Submitting a memorandum to the police, the villagers demanded the cops to ascertain the facts relating to his death. Under pressure police reopened the case after the cremation and assured of proper investigation following which the villagers called of the strike.

PNN