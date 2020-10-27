Chitrakonda: Protesting against Maoists’ killing one Dasu Khemudu of Khajuriguda village and beating up three others severely, Khajuriguda villagers under Jodamba police limits in Malkangiri district have upped the ante in their war against the ultras.

While anti-Maoist posters surfaced Sunday at different villages in the cut-off region, showing their strength hundreds of villagers took out a rally in Khajuriguda village, holding placards and raising anti-Maoist slogans.

They convened a meeting where they came down heavily on the Maoists. “We are the believers of ‘United we stand, divided we fall’ saying and we will never let the ultras succeed in their ‘divide and rule’ policy.

They urged Panasput, Jantri and Andirapalli villagers to join them in the fight against Maoists and help progress of all developmental activities taken up by the government.

Notably, Maoists had killed Khemudu suspecting him to be a police informer at Khajuriguda area under Jodamba police station limits of Malkangiri district October 20 night. They had also roughed up three other persons from the village who were allegedly supporting the deceased in his work. A group of 25-30 ultras barged into Khemudu’s house, dragged him to a place five kilometres away from his house and killed him there ruthlessly by slitting his throat.

PNN