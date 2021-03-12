Sambalpur: A student of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla has complained Friday about being ragged by seniors. Acting on the complaint, the anti-ragging cell of the premier medical institute of western Odisha has launched a probe.

Sources said that the second year MBBS student of the institute complained about ragging early Friday morning, when the institution’s anti-ragging squad was on a routine visit in one of the hostels.

Later, the officials informed about the complaint to the Dean-cum- Principal of VIMSAR, Jayashri Dora. The principal then directed the anti-ragging official conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report as soon as possible.

“The anti-ragging cell will verify the authenticity of the allegations and the truth will emerge after the panel submits the report,” Dora informed.

The anti-ragging cell routinely visits hostels here to verify whether any student is facing any kind of mental or physical torture. It has not yet been ascertained whether the victim was subjected to mental or physical torture or both.

It should be stated here that any form of ragging is strictly prohibited in all institutions in India. Anyone found guilty of ragging can be banned from appearing in their final examinations or may be rusticated from the institution.

PNN