Viral news from Japan has left social media users stunned, as a 36-year-old man revealed his unconventional lifestyle—one that involves frequent intimacy and a goal of fathering 54 children.

Ryuta Watanabe, a social media influencer from Japan, has sparked controversy after disclosing that he engages in s*x 28 times a week in an effort to expand his already large family.

When asked about the reason, Ryuta says that he hopes to surpass the record of Japanese shogun Tokugawa Ienari, who had 53 children with 27 concubines, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

A lifestyle funded by his wives

According to the news outlet, despite earning around 1.25 million yen (approximately Rs 7 lakh) per month, Ryuta relies on the income of his three wives to manage household expenses. However, Japan does not legally recognise polygamy, meaning the women he refers to as his “wives” are actually his unregistered partners.

He currently lives with three of them and shares a home with four children, including twins. In addition, he has a fourth wife who lives separately and maintains an on-and-off relationship with him. Beyond this, Watanabe has seven more children from previous relationships, bringing his total count to 11 so far, according to SCMP.

From gigolo to influencer

Originally from Hokkaido, Ryuta dropped out of secondary school and tried over 20 part-time jobs before settling into a career as a gigolo. He later transitioned to social media in 2024, sharing glimpses of his polygamous lifestyle and earning millions of yen through his online presence, the outlet reported.

Mixed reactions on social media

Watanabe’s lifestyle and views on fatherhood have sparked debates online. While some find his approach disturbing, others see it as an alternative for women who want children without traditional marriage. However, concerns have been raised about the future of his children, with some users worried that they may face criticism and bullying due to their unconventional family structure.

In a previous interview, Watanabe stated that he never masturbates because he doesn’t want to “waste his sperm.” His extreme approach to increasing his chances of fathering more children has only fueled further discussion, making this one of the most talked-about viral news stories from Japan.

