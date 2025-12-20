A chilling viral video from an Indian road is making people pause and panic at the same time. It shows a biker riding at speed through thick fog where visibility is almost zero. What happens next is enough to make anyone hold their breath.

Visibility on the fog-covered road is extremely poor. The biker can barely see a few metres ahead.

Despite this, he does not slow down. He continues riding at the same speed. The road ahead remains unclear.

Suddenly, a vehicle appears from the opposite direction. It comes dangerously close to the biker. For a moment, it looks like a crash is unavoidable. Somehow, it turns into a close shave.

Here’s the viral video:

The condition of Indian drivers right now be like pic.twitter.com/pXa8TXTFyx — Adiii (@Adiii_013) December 20, 2025

What shocks viewers more is what happens next. The biker does not stop. He does not reduce speed. He keeps moving forward as if nothing happened.

The fog only gets thicker. The difficulty in visibility continues. Even headlights fail to cut through the dense mist.

Moments later, another bike passes from the opposite side. Then comes another vehicle. Each time, the biker escapes by inches.

In the viral video, vehicles appear out of nowhere. They are visible only when they are just a few metres away. The situation looks extremely risky.

Social media users are saying it is a miracle that no accident took place.

The viral video is now being widely shared as a reminder. Foggy roads demand caution. Speed, in such conditions, can turn fatal within seconds.

PNN