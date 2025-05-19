A viral video is blowing up online, and it’s like straight out of an action movie. The clip shows two bike riders aggressively kicking and hitting a car on a busy street. Wearing full riding suits and helmets, the bikers repeatedly strike the vehicle, while the driver stays inside, seemingly unfazed.

But the viral video takes a wild turn no one expected. Instead of stepping out, the car driver suddenly speeds forward, heading straight toward the bikers’ parked bike. What happens next is nothing short of unbelievable. He smashes into the motorcycle with full force!

In the viral video, the driver doesn’t stop there. He continues driving with the damaged bike, pushing it along the road while the stunned bikers run after him, completely helpless. The dramatic scene has viewers stunned, with many calling it a bold act of revenge.

This viral video has ignited debates across social media. Was the car driver defending himself, or did he go too far? One thing’s for sure: you won’t be able to stop watching this real-life road rage thriller

