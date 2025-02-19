A video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) shows a man attempting to break open a train door while the media films the incident.

However, the reason behind his attempt to break open the door is unclear.

Shortly after he tries to break the door, a police officer emerges from the crowd and slaps him. He was then caught and taken away.

The video has amassed over 2.6 lakh views and more than 6.5 thousand likes on the platform.

One X user humorously commented, “The glass did not shatter, but some of his parts will shatter tonight in custody. And they will be important parts.”

Another user wrote, “Passengers locking the door doesn’t mean you break it. You can inform the police instead… Why vandalize public property? That’s stupid, bro… These creepers are destroying our country.”

Watch the viral video here:

We Need To Learn Civic Sense 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bZ1jikdMAL — Desidudewithsign (@Nikhilsingh21_) February 18, 2025

PNN