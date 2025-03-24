At least once in your life, you must have witnessed human-animal conflict, and often, such videos go viral. However, a new viral video proves that even animals have humanity. In the video, a monkey becomes a savior for a small puppy.

The puppy got stuck on a tree and couldn’t find a way down when a passing monkey extended a helping hand. The video of this heartwarming incident is now going viral on social media. However, no one knows how the puppy ended up on the tree branch in the first place.

The incident took place in a colony, where a small puppy, while playing, climbed a tree but got scared when it was time to come down. The tree’s height made it difficult for the puppy to figure out a way back to the ground. Just when the puppy was struggling, a monkey appeared out of nowhere and helped him.

Social media users are amazed by the video. One user commented, “Bajrang Bali himself has come to help.” Another wrote, “Monkey brother, you are a legend.” Meanwhile, another user criticized those filming the video, saying, “People making the video should be ashamed—animals are doing the job that humans should be doing.”