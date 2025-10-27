People will go to any extent for alcohol. A shocking video has emerged from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, leaving people stunned. A patient admitted to the Government Medical Hospital was seen arriving at a liquor store, clutching a catheter bag and wearing a bandage on his head. As soon as he appeared, everyone stared at him in astonishment. The video is now going viral on social media, raising serious questions about the hospital’s security system.

The incident occurred at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur. According to reports, a young man named Vipin, who was injured in a road accident a few days ago, had been admitted to the hospital. However, during treatment, he left the hospital without informing anyone. It is reported that he went to a liquor shop, consumed alcohol, and then returned to the hospital and lay back on his bed.

The hospital administration swung into action after the incident came to light. The entire episode has raised serious concerns about the hospital’s security and patient monitoring system. The fact that the patient managed to escape from the hospital, drink alcohol, and return demonstrates a severe lapse and negligence on the part of the hospital administration.