Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): A viral video, coming straight from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, shows a stampede-like situation created at a refreshment serving counter during a mass marriage ceremony.

Chaos broke out at the Hamirpur mass wedding event when people rushed to grab refreshments, turning the entire counter area into a stampede-like scene. Men, women and even children were seen scrambling for food packets as mismanagement led to sudden crowding. The incident… pic.twitter.com/TsQ5Zy6NkL — Orissa POST Live (@OrissaPOSTLive) November 27, 2025



The incident took place at playground of Swami Brahmanand Vidyalaya in Rath town as people thronged the refreshment serving counter.

The mass marriage ceremony was reportedly organised by the Chief Minister’s office.

The viral video has widely surfaced over social media, in which the crowd was seen running with packets of chips and potato vada from the refreshment serving counter. A child suffered burns after his hand fumbled into a hot tea container.

Viewers expressed concerns as there were no responsible officials present at the spot.

The mass marriage event saw huge participation as 380 tied their knots. However, the event was converted into a bolt from the blue as chaos at the refreshment counter changed the atmosphere.

PNN