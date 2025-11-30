If you thought only humans plan robberies with precision, this viral video from India proves otherwise. A street-smart monkey has now become the internet’s newest thief-in-chief, and honestly, he might just be better at planning a heist than most crime movie villains.

The video begins with the monkey sitting calmly above the shop’s front shed. But he isn’t chilling. He is studying the scene. He looks at the people around. He checks the shop’s layout. He even seems to calculate his escape route. His focus is razor-sharp. You can almost sense him thinking, “Right, what’s the easiest way to loot this place?”

Banana combs are hanging at the shop’s entrance. Anyone would expect him to go for them. But our mastermind has other plans. Maybe he knew grabbing them would be too obvious. Too risky. Too easy to get caught. So he ignores the bananas completely and shifts to a smarter strategy.

Here’s the viral video:

Monkey came back with backup plan .🐒😅 pic.twitter.com/18NPh0lPqG — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 29, 2025

He quietly hangs down from the roof, latches onto the shop’s steel gate, and makes his move.

Then, in one swift motion, he grabs four packets of snacks and sprints away like a trained professional. No noise. No panic. No witnesses. A clean escape.

The viral video ends there, leaving viewers both impressed and amused.

And of course, the comment section didn’t hold back.

One user joked, “Instead of fruits, he chose packaged food. Modern day monkey!”

Another wrote, “Is he available for hire? I need problem-solving skills on my team. He’s qualified for the last culture fit round directly.”

From clever planning to flawless execution, this monkey’s snack heist has turned into one of the funniest viral moments of the week — and the internet is loving it.

PNN