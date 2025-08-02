You might have witnessed a road rage incident in your life—either in real life or in a video. But a recent viral video circulating on social media, which takes a deadly and unexpected turn, is unlike anything you have seen before.

The CCTV footage begins with a man stopping his black car in the middle of the road. He gets out with a rod in his hand.

He then approaches the white car behind him. After a brief altercation, he smashes the car’s windshield with the rod. What happens next is truly terrifying!

Here’s the viral video:

Extreme Road Rage pic.twitter.com/loSvVR8uiN — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) August 1, 2025

The road rage might have started before the vehicles came into the CCTV camera’s view, as no triggering event is visible that would explain the man’s aggressive act.

After he begins the confrontation, the white car driver loses his cool. He attempts to ram the man with his car. At first, he fails, but then he tries again.

The man with the rod runs toward his black car. However, the white car smashes into the black car from behind, damaging both vehicles.

It doesn’t stop there. The white car then crashes into the driver’s side of the black car. The man again tries to attack the white car with his rod but fails. The white car reverses and smashes into the black car again.

After this, the white car flees the scene, and moments later, the black car follows.

What happens next remains a mystery.

PNN