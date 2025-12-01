A viral video circulating online has left viewers stunned. The clip shows two men running on a forest road as an elephant charges straight at them. A red car is also seen driving alongside, adding to the chaos.

What happens next is completely unexpected.

Here’s the viral video:

Imagine you are running for your life and this is your top speed 😅 pic.twitter.com/sLOUgKm7lD — Beauty of music and nature 🌺🌺 (@Axaxia88) November 30, 2025

One of the men stumbles and falls. The elephant suddenly stops. Then, with its back foot, it starts trampling the man. For a few seconds, the situation looks terrifying.

But the twist arrives quickly. The man suddenly gets up and sprints into the forested area. The elephant does not chase him. The video ends right there, leaving everyone wondering what happened next.

The clip has sparked hundreds of comments and theories online. Many are trying to figure out how the man managed to escape. Others are questioning whether the video is real.

However, Orissa POST could not verify the authenticity of the viral video.

PNN