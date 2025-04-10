What happens when two women fall for the same dress and there’s only one piece? Simple chaos, drama, and a battle that could put even the Mahabharata to shame. A hilarious video going viral on social media shows just that, where two ladies turned a quiet roadside shop into a full-blown wrestling arena over a single outfit.

The scene is straight out of a reality show finale. At a small market, a shiny, eye-catching suit was hanging at a street vendor’s stall. One woman spotted it first and told the shopkeeper she wanted to buy it. Just then, another woman swooped in and claimed the same piece. The poor shopkeeper stood frozen, unable to decide who to sell it to, while the women decided to settle it themselves.

In the video, the two women can be seen pulling each other’s hair, raining slaps, and trading kicks like it’s a WWE tag-team match. The crowd? Oh, they didn’t miss a beat. Some tried to intervene, others pulled out their phones to film the drama. And voila and the clip is now the latest viral sensation online.

One woman snatched the other’s pallu, the other retaliated with a dramatic hair flip followed by a thunderous slap that echoed through the market. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper looked on in despair, probably wondering, “I just wanted to sell clothes… how did this turn into ‘Kalesh Premier League’?”

The video was originally posted from the Instagram handle @gharkekalesh. Social media users wasted no time and flooded the comments section. One user wrote, “The aunties have gone full savage mode!” another user wrote, “The shopkeeper should’ve kept two pieces—rookie mistake.” Third user wrote, “When fashion sense clashes, peace is just a myth.”