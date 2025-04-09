What if you could watch a live romantic scene without subscribing to an OTT platform or buying a movie ticket? Sounds unreal? Well, that’s exactly what happened at a metro station recently, where passengers witnessed an unexpected “live show” right from the platform.

A couple staying in an OYO room located directly in front of the metro station was seen getting cozy unaware that their open balcony door offered a full view to onlookers. The incident quickly turned hilarious when one of the bystanders shouted, “Brother, at least close the gate!” The entire platform erupted in laughter as people pulled out their phones to record the moment.

In the video, the couple seems unaware that their private moment had turned into a public spectacle. The crowd’s reaction ranged from laughter to disbelief, with many referring to the situation as “open bonding.” Eventually, the man in the room realized what was happening and closed the door.

The video was originally shared by an Instagram user, @mahiiii._.17, and has since gone viral, racking up over 292,000 likes. The comments section is filled with cheeky reactions. One user wrote, “What’s the need for a gate? It’ll be leaked anyway.” Another joked, “Looks like an exhibition is going on.” A third commented, “That brother turned out to be a social worker!”

Social media users continue to share and joke about the video, turning an awkward moment into one of the most talked-about clips of the week.