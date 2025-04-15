A viral video is making waves on the internet, capturing a moment so unexpected that it has stunned viewers worldwide.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has garnered millions of views and thousands of likes.

It begins with a majestic black vulture soaring at a high altitude, with a paraglider trailing just behind, enjoying the breathtaking view and recording the flight.

Then, something truly remarkable happens. The vulture, seemingly unbothered by the paraglider’s presence, opts to hitch a ride rather than continue flying on its own. It gently lands near the paraglider’s feet, wings spread wide. As the paraglider rubs the bird’s back, the vulture calmly folds its wings inward.

Watch the viral video:

bro switched to eco mode pic.twitter.com/er86f3fDvF — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) April 14, 2025

In a playful moment, the black vulture even begins nibbling on the paraglider’s shoes.

The comment section of the viral video is a goldmine of reactions. One user joked, “Vulture order an Uber-Dash?” while another wrote, “I’ve seen this clip dozens of times by this point. Still amazing.”

PNN