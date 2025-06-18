You’ve probably seen some wild viral videos online, but this one? It’s straight out of a crime thriller.

In a CCTV clip that’s now going viral, a man is seen standing near the door of a moving train. He doesn’t look suspicious at first—but wait for it.

Moments later, an elderly woman walks out of the washroom. And just like that, the man yanks a gold chain from her neck.

Before anyone can react, he does the unthinkable—he jumps off the moving train! No hesitation, no second thoughts. It’s like he had been planning the whole thing while casually hanging by the door.

The passengers? Shocked. The elderly woman? Stunned. There was no time for anyone to intervene. The man had vanished in seconds.

What’s even crazier is how he lands—face-first on the ground. Ouch. He may have walked away with the gold chain, but he definitely got a mouthful of dirt too. That jump wasn’t smooth, and he likely got some bruises to remember the day by.

Watch the viral video:

If you have elderly women traveling in a train – please watch the video and please create awareness . pic.twitter.com/0ZnikuC8gM — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 17, 2025

The whole chain-snatching drama was caught on a CCTV camera inside the train. The clip has now blown up on X (formerly Twitter), racking up over a million views. The caption reads: “If you have elderly women traveling in a train – please watch the video and please create awareness.”

As for what happened next—whether he got caught or made a clean escape—that’s still a mystery.

But the video has everyone talking. And it’s a reminder to stay alert—especially on public transport.

PNN