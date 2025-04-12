A rib-tickling yet oddly satisfying viral video has become the toast of social media, showing how a group of street-smart kids gave a drunk troublemaker the boot, quite literally, off a public transport bus.

The viral video kicks off with a shirtless man standing near the rear exit door of a city bus, clearly under the influence and looking dangerously close to vomiting. As other passengers watch in horror and discomfort, the man begins staggering up and down the aisle like a bull in a china shop, creating mayhem with every step.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by ‘I Post Forbidden Videos.’

Angry drunk man gets outsmarted by kids pic.twitter.com/SrIvNapPWU — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) April 11, 2025

That’s when a bunch of quick-witted kids on board decide to take matters into their own hands. With a bit of bravado and a touch of mischief, they start baiting the man to come outside the bus. The drunkard, now riled up, moves towards the front door, eyes locked on the taunting kids.

Seizing the moment, one of the kids sneaks in from the opposite door and delivers a swift kick to the man’s behind, sending him flying straight out of the vehicle and landing flat on the pavement.

As the man lies dazed outside, the rest of the kids dart into the bus like pros executing a heist. The driver shuts both doors instantly, leaving the drunk man out in the cold and the kids cheering inside like they just won the Champions League.

PNN