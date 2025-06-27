Friendship is commonly seen between humans, but the bond between humans and their pet animals is truly unique. It is often observed that whenever their owner is in trouble or unwell, pets become restless and are willing to do anything for them. In this spirit, a heartwarming video is going viral on social media, showing the extraordinary friendship between a monkey and a human.

In the video, a monkey is seen comforting his friend whose health appears to have deteriorated. The video was shared on Instagram by the account @babblu_badmossh, and viewers are not only watching it repeatedly but also showering it with love.

One user commented, “This is better than humans, see how this cute monkey is taking care of his friend.” Another wrote, “Sometimes I feel like staying only among these speechless creatures, because their love is so pure, even humans can’t fake it.” A third added, “If anyone wants to learn humanity, learn it from this voiceless animal.”

In the viral video, a man is seen lying on a bed under a blanket, looking quite ill. His pet monkey lies next to him. As soon as the man starts coughing, the monkey immediately wakes up, walks over to him, and starts gently patting his back to help ease the cough. The monkey then lovingly hugs him, a gesture that has melted hearts across the internet.