In Hinduism, each god and goddess holds a sacred place, and among them, Goddess Kali is deeply revered by devotees. However, a viral video circulating on social media has stirred massive controversy and outrage. The clip shows a young woman getting a tattoo of Goddess Kali on one of her calf muscles, an act many consider deeply disrespectful.

In the video, the woman is seen lying down in a tattoo studio as the artist carefully inks the image of Goddess Kali. This decision, seemingly made without considering its cultural and religious implications, has sparked anger among netizen. The artist, too, is seen working on the design with precision, while the video portrays it as a symbol of inner strength, implying that every woman carries a hidden power within her.

This girl got a tattoo of Maa Kali on her legs, people can only make fun of Hindu Gods in this country Come on, defend her too now pic.twitter.com/l9C9GUQ4On — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) July 21, 2025

However, viewers argue that the tattoo could have been placed elsewhere and accuse the act of playing with religious sentiments. Many feel it is an insult to the goddess and the faith.

The video, shared by the account Hindutva Vigilant, has garnered millions of views and triggered intense reactions. Social media is flooded with critical comments. One user wrote, Insulting any religion is not justice. Another asked, What is this nonsense? When will action be taken? A third fumed, Shameless people.

The outrage continues to grow as debates rage over respect for faith versus personal freedom of expression.