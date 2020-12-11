New Delhi: Indian cricket’s first couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is celebrating their third marriage anniversary Friday. The couple got married three years ago December 11 in Italy’s town of Tuscany. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to congratulate Virat Kohli with a mushy message. She posted a cute photo of the two and wrote: “3 years of us and very soon, 3 of us. Miss you.” In the picture both Virat and Anushka can be seen enjoying a lot and having fun in each other’s company.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIpMCqtpLqN/

Kohli is currently on tour of Australia with the Indian team. The Indian team lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 but hit back by winning the T20I series 2-1. It should also be stated here that Kohli will return to India after the first Test. He wants to be with his wife when Anushka gives birth. Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the remaining three Tests of the series.

Kohli too, Friday, wished his wife with a sweet greeting on Instagram. Picking a photo from their wedding album, the cricketer wrote: “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIo9HLGFbpP/

Anushka and Kohli announced their pregnancy in August. The couple posted adorable pictures of themselves with this caption: “And then we were three! Arriving January 2021.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEYZINOpd53/

Kohli and Anushka got married in a destination wedding in Tuscany in 2017. They flew into the Italian town with only close family and friends and also maintained a strict ‘no-mobiles-allowed’ policy at the wedding.

Anushka is known for her work in films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also co-owns the production house ‘Clean Slate Films’. Anushka recently produced ‘Netflix film’ Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2018 film Zero. The film however, did not do well in the box office.