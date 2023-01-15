Thiruvananthapuram: While getting his 46th ODI ton here Sunday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli eclipsed two of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar’s records. Incidentally, Virat with 46 centuries in the 50 overs format, has only Tendulkar ahead of him with 49 tons.

En route to an epic unbeaten 166 against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series, Kohli topped the list of players with the most centuries on home soil. He now has got 21 home records, better than Tendulkar’s 20 on Indian soil. Tendulkar took 160 matches to score 20 centuries in India in ODIs, while Kohli took 99 innings to do so.

Kohli also became Sunday to score the maximum number of hundreds against a single country. He now has 10 centuries, the most by any Indian cricketer against a particular country. Tendulkar had nine hundreds, all scored against Australia. It was a record that Kohli had equalled in Guwahati during the first ODI. With the century, Sunday, Kohli has achieved another milestone while going past Tendulkar.

Kohli has so far registered 27 Test centuries, 46 ODI hundreds and one T20 ton to his name.