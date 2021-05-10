New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli and senior pacer Ishant Sharma received Monday their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination. Virat Kohli now lives in Mumbai. He posted a picture of his taking the shot on Instagram. On the other hand, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfie in front of a vaccination centre.

“Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let’s all get vaccinated at the earliest,” Ishant wrote on his twitter handle.

It should be stated here that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma last week announced that they were organising a campaign to raise funds for Covid-19 relief work in India. Virat and Anushka themselves donated Rs 2 crore to the campaign. They urged others to ‘come together and help our India’. A day later, the star couple revealed that the campaign had received a Rs 3.6 crore in donations in just 24 hours. Kohli said he was overwhelmed with the response.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first dose of vaccination.

The Indian team will be leaving for England June 2 for a three-and-a half-month tour. They will play six Test matches including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in India, the Centre had last month announced a ‘liberalised and accelerated’ Phase- 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination from May 1. Now, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine.