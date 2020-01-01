New Delhi: Sports persons around the world greeted their fans on the occasion of the new year. While some posted pics of their own celebrations, others posted messages.

India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli posted a video with his wife and Hindi film star Anushka Sharma from Switzerland where they are spending their holiday. “Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

On point for 2020 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mBm2ccWVPM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2020

His team mate Shikhar Dhawan also wished his fans by posting a video of himself reciting a verse from a poem by Dr Rahat Indori.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said, “May the New Year bring us happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020!”

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

Badminton star Saina Nehwal also posted a new year greeting for her fans on Twitter. Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia posted a video wishing his fans on the occasion. Vinesh Phogat on the other hand said in a series of tweets: “2019 was a year filled with emotions some bitter, some sweet! Started off the year with a lot of anger, frustration, and fear inside of me. I had a new full-time coach, a whole new practice regimen, and most importantly a completely new weight category!”

“Now that I think of it, this new weight category made the biggest difference and finally helped me achieve something that I had pursued for a long time, a World Championship medal! Chasing that medal brought in huge changes.

“I changed the way I trained, the way I ate, and how I recovered!!! I explored new countries, wandered round new cities and had a tonne of fabulous new experiences. ????Looking back, 2019 turned out pretty great!

“2020 comes with a lot of promise with the fact that I am competing at my second Olympic Games taking it to a whole new level!?? Thank you 2019 for all the wonderful and not so wonderful moments that taught me so much! Wishing all of you a very happy new year!!! 2020 is gonna be SPECIAL!”

Meanwhile, star India shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa also extended warm wishes to their fans on Instagram and posted pictures of themselves. Ace sprinter Hima Das said, “Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year. May this year be filled with hope, happiness and prosperity. Have a wonderful year 2020. #happynewyear2020”

