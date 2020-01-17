Records and Virat Kohli seem to have become synonymous. Well before the beginning of the 2nd ODI at Rajkot the Indian skipper is on the milestone of more new feats. But to achieve those, Kohli will have to get a hundred in the game.

Kohli is sure to return to the No.3 slot. He faced criticism after dropping down the order to No.4 at Mumbai to accommodate Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Here are the milestones that Kohli will achieve if he tens a century at Rajkot.

His tally of centuries as captain in all formats will reach 42. Former Australian skipper has 41 centuries to his name across all formats in his name, the same number which Kohli has. So if Kohli gets one more ton at Rajkot he will go past Ponting’s record of most centuries as captain.

Kohli currently has eight centuries in ODIs against Australia. It is just one behind Sachin Tendulkar’s nine – the most scored by an Indian batsman against Australia in ODIs. So Kohli is on the threshold of equaling Tendulkar’s record. However, to do this he will have to overcome the Adam ‘Zampa’ factor.

A ODI century at Tajkot will take his tally up to 20 on home soil. He will again catch up with Tendulkar who has 20 ODI tons in India.

