Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday directed department secretaries to visit remote areas in 14 districts of the state where PM Janman Yojana is being implemented and assess the situation there. The CM gave the directive while reviewing the progress of implementation of PM Janman Yojana in Odisha, at Lok Seva Bhawan here. “Visit every remote area in 14 districts where the scheme is being implemented and assess the situation there,” Majhi said. The CM also directed the district Collectors and the department officers working at the district-level to visit every identified village and public settlement and assess the situation there and submit a report.

Notably, the scheme covers 55 blocks, 1,751 villages/public settlements, 289 village panchayats and two municipal areas in 14 districts of Odisha, while a total of 3,14,514 people from 68,605 families will benefit from this noble initiative. The meeting informed that by the end of 2026, the target has been set to construct 45,408 houses, about 210 kilometres of roads, supply tap water to 1,646 villages, connect mobile towers in 351 areas, build hostels for students in 405 areas, and build 74 multipurpose centres. The CM advised the officials to complete all the work within the set deadline. It was informed in the meeting that all the 1,055 habitations have been provided with mobile medical units and 100 per cent success has been achieved in this regard.

The CM expressed satisfaction over this. Majhi directed all the secretaries to complete the works of water supply, electricity supply and mobile connection, especially for the tribals living in the PVTG areas, as soon as possible. “The Chief Secretary and other secretaries should visit the unconnected or remote areas and give instructions on how to complete the work there within the stipulated time,” the CM said. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Revenue and Disaster Management department Additional Chief Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh and secretaries of various departments attended the meeting.