Mumbai: After Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, now Amrita Rao is also expecting her first child. She has been away from the world of showbiz for a long time. Amrita was spotted outside a clinic with a baby bump. She was accompanied by her husband RJ Anmol. According to the reports, Amrita reached a clinic in Khar when the paparazzi clicked her.

Amrita is enjoying this stage of life. However, she has not announced any news regarding her pregnancy publicly. Amrita was pregnant before the lockdown. The couple chose to keep their lives very private although her close acquaintances were aware of this.

Let us tell you that May 15, 2016, their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair and the couple managed to keep the news of their pregnancy a secret until now. Before marriage, Amrita and Anmol dated each other for seven years. After four years of marriage, they are going to become parents.

Talking about Amrita’s career, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Ab Ke Baras which featured Arya Babbar in the lead role. Amrita’s major films include Vivah, Ishq Vishk and Main Hoon Na. Amrita was last seen in Bala Saheb Thackeray’s biopic. In this film, she played the role of Meena Thackeray, wife of Bal Thackeray opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

RJ Anmol, meanwhile, currently hosts Colors TV’s live music show Jammin. With the stint, it is his debut on TV as a host.