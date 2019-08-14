Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Wednesday announced the title for his next ‘The Kashmir Files’, based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

The film is scheduled to hit screens August 2020.

“Presenting ‘The Kashmir Files’. Next year, same time, on our 73rd Independence anniversary, we will bring you the unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Please bless our team as it’s not an easy story to tell,” Agnihotri tweeted.

The filmmaker also shared a poster of the film, which featured a map of Kashmir in a burnt orange shade and had “The right to truth continues” written on it.

Presenting #TheKashmirFiles Next year, same time, on our 73rd Independence anniversary, we will bring you the unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Please bless our team as it’s not an easy story to tell. #KashmirUnreported pic.twitter.com/5pbgJ2OLZv — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 14, 2019

Other details about the film are still under wraps.

The director had earlier made ‘The Tashkent Files’, which revolves around the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966, soon after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement between India and Pakistan to end their 1965 war.

‘The Tashkent Files’ featured Naseeruddin Shah, Pallavi Joshi, Shweta Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Mithun Chakraborty and Vinay Pathak.

IANS