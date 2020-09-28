Bhubaneswar: A girl, who got severely injured in an accident on Bhubaneswar-Puri road Sunday afternoon, was rescued by the Private Secretary to CM and 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

The young girl, named Annapurna Sahu, sustained severe injuries in a road mishap that took place in Malatipatapur area.

The senior IAS officer was on his way to Puri on official duty. On seeing the girl lying on the road, Pandian asked his driver to stop and extend help to the injured girl.

Pandian immediately took the wounded girl in his car to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The girl belonging to Haladia area met with an accident while she was riding her two-wheeler.

The young girl has been recovering and is out of danger.

Pandian waited till police arrived at the hospital. He directed the local police to ensure required medical treatment for the girl.

Soon after the girl’s treatment began, Pandian moved to Puri on his official duty.

PNN